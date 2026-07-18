Root sees England to ODI series-levelling win over India

CARDIFF: Joe Root’s typically composed 99 not out steered a jittery England to a four-wicket win over India in the second One-day International in Cardiff on Thursday to level this three-match series at 1-1.

Root came in to bat with England 0-1 after Ben Duckett was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah from the first ball of the innings and the home side were still struggling at 8-2 and 125-5 on a two-paced pitch.

Root, not for the first time in his long career, led an England revival as they chased down a modest target of 234 with 35 balls remaining to turn Sunday’s finale against the world’s top-ranked ODI side at Lord’s into a series decider.

The former England captain faced 133 balls, hitting nine fours, and was only denied what would have been his 21st ODI century when the recalled Gus Atkinson, riding his luck with a few streaky shots, pulled Prasidh Krishna for four.

England were 8-2 when Jacob Bethell nicked a rising delivery from Krishna to wicket-keeper Ish­an Kishan before captain Har­ry Brook fell to a skittish scoop.

When Sam Curran (22) was well taken standing up to the stu­m­ps by Kishan off Shivam Dube, England were faltering at 94-4.

Root completed a 76-ball fifty — his second half-century in three days after his 76 not out in India’s six-wicket win in Tuesday’s opener at Edgbaston.

Root needed a reliable ally and it seemed he had one in Will Jacks.

But having made 30, Jacks inexplicably backed away to leg and slapped paceman Gurnoor Brar straight to extra cover.

Root threw his head back in anguish as India gained renewed hope with England 197-6.

Earlier, Jofra Archer led an improved England bowling display, the express quick taking 3-47 after Brook won the toss.

India, well set at 104-1, were eyeing a total in excess of 300 when Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) were at the crease.

But England used the short ball to good effect to seize back the initiative at a sun-drenched Sophia Gardens.

India, who had been 178-3, lost their last seven wickets for 55 runs as they were all out with six overs remaining.

Kohli has already retired from Test and T20 International cricket and this series could be the last time the legendary 37-year-old represents India in Britain. He showed his class by straight-driving Curran for four to bring up a run-a-ball fifty as chants of “Kohli, Kohli, Kohli” echoed round the ground.

Iyer was dropped on 25 and soon afterwards, he drove leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a soaring straight six.

England dismissed Kohli when a top edge off Archer flew to Rashid at third man before Archer struck with successive deliveries to reduce India to 193-7.

SCOREBOARD

INDIA:

R. Sharma c Buttler b Jacks 26

S. Gill c Duckett b Atkinson 31

V. Kohli c Rashid b Archer 65

I. Kishan c&b Curran 1

S. Iyer c Buttler b Atkinson 66

W. Sundar c Buttler b Mahmood 2

A. Patel c Buttler b Archer 1

S. Dube c&b Archer 0

G. Brar c Atkinson b Mahmood 7

J. Bumrah not out 20

P. Krishna b Atkinson 0

EXTRAS (LB-6, W-8) 14

TOTAL (all out, 44 overs) 233

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-44 (Gill), 2-104 (Sharma), 3-111 (Kishan), 4-178 (Kohli), 5-181 (Sundar), 6-193 (Patel), 7-193 (Dube), 8-210 (Brar), 9-233 (Iyer)

BOWLING: Archer 10-0-47-3 (3w), Mahmood 9-1-52-2, Atkinson 9-1-50-3 (4w), Rashid 5-0-34-0, Curran 6-1-23-1, Jacks 5-0-21-1 (1w)

ENGLAND:

B. Duckett c Kishan b Bumrah 0

J. Bethell c Kishan b Krishna 4

J. Root not out 99

H. Brook c Kishan b Brar 16

S. Curran c Kishan b Dube 26

J. Buttler b Patel 17

W. Jacks c Kohli b Brar 30

G. Atkinson not out 23

EXTRAS (LB-4, NB-4, W-12) 20

TOTAL (for six wickets, 44.1 overs) 235

DID NOT BAT: J. Archer, A. Rashid, S. Mahmood

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-0 (Duckett), 2-8 (Bethell), 3-53 (Brook), 4-94 (Curran), 5-125 (Buttler), 6-197 (Jacks)

BOWLING: Bumrah 10-0-45-1 (2w, 3nb), Krishna 9.1-1-52-1 (1w, 1nb), Brar 10-0-67-2 (4w), Dube 6-0-32-1, Patel 9-1-35-1 (1w)

RESULT: India won by four wickets.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Joe Root

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026