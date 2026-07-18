E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Mob torches water tanker after fatal accident in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: A water tanker was torched by enraged people after it ran over and killed a motorcyclist on University Road near Safoora in the small hours of Friday morning, officials said.

A traffic police official said that the accident took place on the main road near Government Degree College at around 4:50am. As a result, the motorcyclist, later identified as Saad Asif, 38, died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident managed to escape, leaving behind the tanker that was set on fire by an angry mob. The victim worked working at a fast-food chain.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said the water tanker was completely destroyed in the fire.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Pakistan

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