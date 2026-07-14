E-Paper | July 14, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Pakistan-BD trade body

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DACCA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to set up a joint committee for the promotion of trade and encouraging the exchange of trade delegations between the two countries. This was stated in a joint statement issued here at the end of a week-long visit of Pakistan trade delegation to Bangladesh. The two sides have also agreed that a banking and shipping delegation of Pakistan should soon visit Bangladesh to finalise the shipping arrangements between the two countries as soon as possible. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] three Arab and African nations submitted a Security Council resolution condemning the Israeli terror raid on Entebbe Airport in Uganda. Libya, Tanzania, Benin (formerly Dahomey) in their draft … spoke of the “shameless violation of Uganda’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel” and demanded compensation for the Ugandans. The British and American draft did not directly criticise Israel, [it] merely contained a clause saying the sovereignty of States must be respected. … …Not only Arabs and Africans but also the Soviet Union and China had called for condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Uganda.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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