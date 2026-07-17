Uniform policy for free e-SIM transfer in the works

• Senate panel asks PTA to explore alternative mechanism for SIM registration

• Regulator says ‘visible 5G coverage’ expected by year-end

• Ogra clarifies consumers liable for metered gas leakage

ISLAMABAD: Amid concerns about the restrictions surrounding the transfer of e-SIM cards from one phone to another, the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was informed on Thursday that consumers would soon be able to transfer their e-SIM cards at least 10 times without any cost.

In a meeting chaired by Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, the Senate panel discussed various issues related to the telecom sector, such as the rollout of 5G internet services, mobile network quality, and alternative mechanisms for the issuance of SIM cards.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman informed the committee that telecom operators followed different policies, allowing only limited transfers. He added that a uniform policy was being finalised to enable consumers to make at least 10 transfers without cost.

The committee members also expressed concerns over increasing consolidation in the telecom sector, warning that mergers could reduce competition and ultimately affect consumers. The PTA maintained that the telecom sector remained deregulated and competitive, adding that competition was expected to reduce the e-SIM costs in the future.

On the rollout of the 5G services, the committee appreciated efforts aimed at improving digital connectivity. Members, however, sought clarification regarding reports of the mobile tower sales and stressed that expansion of the telecom infrastructure should not compromise the property rights of citizens.

The PTA informed the committee that 499 sites enabling 5G services had been deployed and that telecom operators expected visible 5G coverage across major areas by the end of the current year. The migration of users to 5G was also expected to significantly improve the quality of existing 4G services.

The committee was informed that Pakistan had 15.6 million 5G-compatible devices, with the number expected to grow steadily. The chairman directed the PTA to facilitate greater affordability of 5G-enabled devices for consumers.

The committee also took up the issue of poor mobile coverage and service quality on highways, motorways, and other underserved areas. The PTA officials said efforts were underway to expand network coverage and eliminate blank spots in collaboration with the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Officials further informed the committee that live monitoring of towers had been introduced, while open-source monitoring mechanisms were also being utilised. National roaming had already commenced along the Makran Coastal Highway, while similar arrangements for motorways were also under consideration.

Highlighting future technological solutions, the PTA chairman suggested the use of the Low-Earth-Orbit satellite technology to improve connectivity in remote and unserved areas.

The committee also reviewed the existing mechanism for the issuance of SIM cards if biometric verification failed. The members were informed that exemptions were currently available in three specified categories upon the submission of medical certificates or Nadra verification.

The committee directed the PTA to introduce alternative verification methods, including retina scanning and facial recognition through mobile applications.

Directives to Ogra

Reviewing compliance with previous recommendations, the committee was informed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) that the issue relating to the removal of gas meters over alleged leakage had been addressed. Ogra clarified that responsibility for leakage of metered gas rests with consumers.

The committee directed Ogra to promote modern technologies, including smart metering systems, to reduce leakages and eliminate unnecessary hardships faced by consumers. The panel chairman also directed Ogra to address administrative shortcomings in the SNGPL.

The committee was further informed that, following its earlier directions, Ogra had convened meetings with the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and relaxed document requirements regarding the settlement of price differentials. Appreciating the initiative, the committee ordered ensuring timely payments to OMCs to support their financial sustainability.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026