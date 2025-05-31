SIMs linked to expired CNICs to be blocked

• Mohsin directs implementation of facial recognition system by December
• Reviews Nadra reforms
ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday decided to immediately block all the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards issued against expired CNICs.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) headquarters here.
In the first phase, SIMs issued against the CNICs from 2017 or earlier will be blocked. In subsequent phases, the same policy will apply to deactivate SIM cards issued against CNICs issued after 2017, ensuring that only active identity cards are used for issuing SIMs.
Mr Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, stated that the Ministry of Interior will issue directives to all relevant institutions to stop storing citizens’ biometric data separately.
He instructed that the facial recognition technology would be implemented nationwide by Dec 31 and this process will be supervised by the Ministry of Interior.
Mr Naqvi emphasised the importance of providing better services to overseas Pakistanis, directing a comprehensive assessment in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify those countries and regions where Nadra services are most needed.
He also approved the establishment of authority’s regional offices in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar.
Nadra Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar gave a briefing on the authority’s outreach, service delivery, and progress on digital transformation.
The interior minister reviewed the progress of reforms in Nadra and appreciated its significant achievements in the past year, which include the establishment of 87 new registration centres and 417 additional counters.
Mr Afsar said various government departments and service providers are storing citizens’ biometric data in local databases, which puts this sensitive information at risk of misuse and theft.
He added that a facial recognition system should be used, benefiting especially those citizens who face issues with fingerprint verification, by utilising Nadra’s secure and verified database.
The registration certificates for children and families have been updated to ensure legal clarity and prevent fraud. Furthermore, Nadra has introduced an effective identity verification system incorporating facial recognition and iris scanning as additional biometric measures.
The authority is continuing necessary cooperation with PTA, FIA, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other relevant institutions to combat identity fraud, SIM misuse, and biometric discrepancies.
It was also shared that the authority is focusing heavily on enhancing the features and utility of the PAK ID mobile app, which has been downloaded over seven million times. Its recently added features include digital ID issuance, “proof of life” for pensioners, and renewal of federal arms licences.
Mr Naqvi also laid the foundation stone of a 10-storey Nadra Mega Center in Sector I-8. The completion of the Mega Center is expected by June 2026.
State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry and senior Nadra officials were also present on the occasion.
Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025