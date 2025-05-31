SIMs linked to expired CNICs to be blocked

• Mohsin directs implementation of facial recognition system by December

• Reviews Nadra reforms

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday deci­d­­ed to immediately block all the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards issu­­ed against expired CNICs.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Moh­sin Naqvi at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) headquarters here.

In the first phase, SIMs issued against the CNICs from 2017 or earlier will be blocked. In subsequent phases, the same policy will apply to deactivate SIM cards issued against CNICs issued after 2017, ensuring that only active identity cards are used for issuing SIMs.

Mr Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, stated that the Ministry of Interior will issue directives to all relevant institutions to stop storing citizens’ bio­metric data separately.

He instructed that the facial recognition technology would be implemented nationwide by Dec 31 and this process will be supervised by the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Naqvi emphasised the importance of providing better services to overseas Pakistanis, directing a comprehensive assessment in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Af­­fairs to identify those countries and regions where Nadra services are most needed.

He also app­roved the establishment of authority’s regional offi­ces in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar.

Nadra Chairman L­t Gen Muham­mad Munir Afsar gave a briefing on the authority’s outreach, service delivery, and progress on digital transformation.

The interior minister reviewed the progress of reforms in Nadra and appreciated its significant achievements in the past year, which include the establishment of 87 new registration centres and 417 additional counters.

Mr Afsar said various government dep­artments and service providers are storing citizens’ biometric data in local databases, which puts this sensitive information at risk of misuse and theft.

He added that a facial recognition system should be used, benefiting especially those citizens who face issues with fingerprint verification, by utilising Nadra’s secure and verified database.

The registration certificates for children and fa­­milies have been updated to ensure legal clarity and prevent fraud. Further­m­ore, Nadra has introduced an effective identity verification system incorporating facial recognition and iris scanning as additional biometric measu­r­­es.

The aut­hority is continuing necessary cooperation with PTA, FIA, State Bank of Pakis­tan, Se­­c­u­rities and Exchange Commission of Pak­istan and other relevant insti­­tutions to combat identity fraud, SIM misuse, and biometric discrepancies.

It was also shared that the authority is focusing heavily on enhancing the features and utility of the PAK ID mobile app, which has been downloaded over seven million times. Its recently added features include digital ID issuance, “proof of life” for pensioners, and renewal of federal arms licences.

Mr Naqvi also laid the foundation sto­ne of a 10-storey Nadra Mega Center in Sector I-8. The completion of the Mega Center is expected by June 2026.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry and senior Nadra officials were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025