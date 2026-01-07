Govt warned against hasty 5G rollout

ISLAMABAD: The Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA) has cautioned the government against rushing into next-generation networks without ensuring device affordability, warning that a premature 5G rollout could drain scarce foreign exchange and divert capital from improving basic connectivity.

In a letter to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the association said Pakistan’s digital future would not be determined by how quickly 5G networks are launched, but by whether ordinary citizens can afford compatible devices and find sufficient everyday value in staying connected.

“Technology introduction by itself does not transform societies. Using that technology does,” the TOA said.

The letter, written by TOA Chairman Amir Ibrahim, noted that public discourse around 5G has largely focused on global competitiveness and future readiness, while overlooking a basic question: who will actually use 5G in Pakistan?

TOA says only 2pc of mobile users own 5G-enabled handsets

According to industry estimates cited by the association, only about two per cent of mobile users in Pakistan currently own a 5G-enabled handset. Entry-level 5G smartphones start at around Rs90,000, while top-end iPhone variants can cost up to Rs700,000.

With the majority of mobile users on prepaid connections and average incomes remaining low, Mr Ibrahim said device affordability alone excludes most Pakis­tanis from any meaningful 5G experience.

The letter further noted that adding 5G capability increases handset manufacturing costs due to more complex modems and radio components. “In price-sensitive markets like Pakistan, even modest cost increases can push devices beyond mass-market reach,” it added.

Beyond device prices, the association said the absence of widespread handset financing further constrains adoption, and urged the government to introduce smartphone instalment options.

At the same time, the TOA warned that focusing policy efforts on 5G rollout timelines and coverage obligations without addressing demand-side barriers risks creating underutilised networks.

“An expensive and empty 5G network would not be a marginal shortcoming. It would be a national failure,” the association said, referring to the 4G rollout.

More than a decade after Pakistan’s first 4G auction, it noted, roughly one in four mobile customers still does not use mobile broadband.

The TOA cautioned that 5G could widen rather than narrow the digital divide, benefiting a small urban elite while leaving the majority behind.

Mr Ibrahim said regulators and the government need to adopt a more balanced approach, including reducing device taxation, enabling financing models, and aligning spectrum policy with consumer realities.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026