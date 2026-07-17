E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Abdul Aleem visits Jalalpur Pirwala section of motorway

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COMMUNICATIONS Minister Aleem Khan inspects M-5 construction near Multan.—PPI
COMMUNICATIONS Minister Aleem Khan inspects M-5 construction near Multan.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Min­is­ter for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday paid a visit to the Jalalpur Pirwala section of the M-5 Motorway to inspect the progress of various ongoing development projects.

During the visit, the minister issued strict directives to expedite the pace of work. He said all ongoing development projects on the motorway must be completed at the earliest without any further delay and ensure the provision of world-class facilities to commuters, said a press release.

The communications secretary and National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman accompanied the minister during the visit.

Inspecting different project sites, Aleem Khan instructed the officials to accelerate the pace of work and ensure that all ongoing development projects were completed without delay. He also ins­pected the motorway’s service and rest areas, where he reviewed the newly constructed rest­rooms, kitchens and overall cleanliness standards.

Expressing his resolve to uplift commuter servi­ces, the minister said pass­eng­ers travelling on the motorway deserve the hig­hest quality of service. He said rest areas must provide passengers with world-class amenities.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Pakistan

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