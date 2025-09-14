M5 Motorway closed near Jalalpur Pirwala

The M5 Motorway has been closed near Jalalpur Pirwala due to the risk posed by floods in the area, a motorway police spokesperson has said in a statement.

Spokesperson Imran Ahmed was quoted as saying that the M5 is being closed to protect road users from floods and that traffic is being diverted.

“Northbound traffic is being redirected from Uch Sharif, Jhangra and Jalalpur Interchange,” the statement read. “Southbound traffic is being diverted from Shah Shams, Sher Shah and Shujaabad South to alternative routes.”

Ahmed added that NHA personnel are placing sandbags and stones to block floodwater.