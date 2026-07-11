E-Paper | July 11, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Formidable challenges

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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has urged Muslims all over the world to rededicate themselves to the goals of the Islamic Conference and the high Islamic ideals of unity, fraternity and equality on the occasion of the Islamic Conference Day celebrations on Sunday [July 11]. In a message on the eve of the Day, Mr Bhutto said the need for a “renewed commitment” was pressing as the Islamic world faced formidable challenges. The Prime Minister, who is also the Chairman of the 41-member Islamic Conference, reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue her efforts to strengthen the great institution which “responds naturally to the aspirations of our people”.

“Today, the Muslims of the world are celebrating the Islamic Conference Day to commemorate the remarkable achievements of this institution… . Since its creation in response to the challenge posed by the sacrilege of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque seven years ago, the Islamic Conference has grown into a dynamic force in world affairs. … The movement for Islamic revival has grown in strength … with the far-reaching decisions adopted by the historic second Islamic Summit held in Lahore in 1974.”

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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