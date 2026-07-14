The language issue

AT a recent teacher training event, when asked how they teach English grammar, several participants said they “explain everything in Urdu because students won’t understand otherwise”. This mindset, while pragmatic, undermines the goal of language acquisition and reflects a lack of pedagogical expertise which leaves thousands of children struggling to engage with content in their academic subjects.

In Pakistan, English-medium schools come with the promise of equipping students with future skills. Reading and comprehension lie at the core of success in all subjects, critical thinking, problem-solving and digital capability. Yet, we are not able to develop these skills in any language. In theory, English-medium schools are expected to immerse students in English to build proficiency across subjects. In practice, however, many teachers revert to code-switching or full reliance on first languages due to their own limited command of English.

For example, in a Class 5 science class in an urban public school, a teacher may read a textbook paragraph in English but immediately translate it into Urdu, explaining concepts entirely in the local language. While this makes the lesson temporarily accessible, it prevents students from developing the academic English vocabulary necessary for communication.

In many schools, first language intervention dilutes English learning. First languages, often used in classroom instruction, result in increasing learning gaps, especially as the students answer exam questions in English but do not have the power of self-expression in English. Students fall into the habit of copying answers and learning them up. In formal assessments, cookie-cut answers are common. Tutors are paid to help students prepare answers that can be regurgitated in exams. The disconnect between classroom practice and assessments pushes students towards taking shortcuts.

Policy measures fail to resolve the learning gaps.

The language conundrum persists as policy measures fail to resolve the learning gaps. Schools are left to navigate conflicting expectations: teach in English for examination success, use Urdu for accessibility, and respect regional languages for cultural legitimacy. The result is a fragmented and confusing linguistic environment.

Traditionally, provincial governments and language activists have advocated for mother tongue education, while parents want English-medium instruction. In Sindh, debates around introducing Sindhi as a medium of instruction in early grades sparked strong reactions from urban families who believed their children would be disadvantaged in competitive exams dominated by English.

Shortcuts such as learning prepared answers throw students into disadvantage for life. The learning gaps worsen over time, confidence and motivation take a hit and academics become more challenging. This ongoing struggle can be addressed through innovation and commitment.

Blended learning strategies can bring students up to speed with audio and visual support, with content that can be revisited repeatedly, with digital worksheets that provide an opportunity for trial and error. If exams are in English, classroom instruction must prepare students accordingly, rather than relying on rote memorisation in another language. In fact, blended content can support teachers as much as it supports students’ learning. Teachers get a chance to improve their language and subject expertise, practise on their own and equip themselves with new classroom strategies. Gradually, the focus will begin to shift from a scramble to cover the syllabus to active engagement with content.

Children engage with content when they are motivated with colourful layouts, picture pro­mpts, videos and expe­r­iments they can explore on their own. Coupled with the teacher’s expertise in structured and immersive instruction, students can begin to develop the skills to learn independently. Over­reliance on teachers leads to dejection and loss of hope in one’s own ability to read, understand and analyse.

Students with weak English-language proficiency struggle on multiple levels. English proficiency becomes a gatekeeper to higher education and employment, while inconsistent language practices in schools perpetuate disadvantage for already marginalised students. The good news though is that technology and particularly AI offers access and opportunity.

As technology evolves, there’s immense opportunity to leverage digital learning tools to support teachers and students alike. But at the heart of the effort is the need for motivation and commitment. The barriers are not permanent and can be overcome with access to digital tools and professional development of teachers.

The writer is an author, teacher educator and Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, UK. The views expressed are her own and do not reflect the views of her employer.

neda.mulji@gmail.com

X: @nedamulji

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026