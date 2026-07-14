E-Paper | July 14, 2026

GB unveils Rs20.48bn first quarter budget

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
The three-month budget was presented in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly by PPP lawmaker Mohammad Ali Akhtar. — Photo courtesy author
The three-month budget was presented in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly by PPP lawmaker Mohammad Ali Akhtar. — Photo courtesy author
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GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government on Monday presented a Rs20.478 billion interim budget for the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year, while urging the federal government to allocate Rs258.95 billion for the full fiscal year to address the region’s growing development and infrastructure needs.

The three-month budget was presented in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Mohammad Ali Akhtar during a session chaired by Speaker Imran Nadeem Shigri.

Presenting the interim budget, Mr Akhtar said the federal government had earmarked Rs158.54 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan in the current fiscal year, an amount he described as insufficient to meet the region’s pressing requirements. He explained that the interim budget had been prepared to ensure the continuity of government operations until the presentation of the full annual budget for 2026-27.

According to the budget proposals, Rs88bn has been allocated for non-development expenditures, while the government has set a target of Rs6.98 billion in non-tax revenue.

Rs258.95bn federal govt allocation sought to address region’s development, infrastructure

The interim budget earmarks Rs15.22bn for salaries and allowances and Rs1.38bn for essential administrative and operational expenses.

The government has also proposed allocating Rs15bn for the wheat subsidy programme, with an estimated Rs3bn expected to be generated through wheat sales.

Special allocations have been proposed for disaster recovery and public services, including Rs275.8 million under the Prime Minister’s grant for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, Rs880m for disaster management and emergency response, Rs770m for the procurement of heavy machinery, and Rs450m for the acquisition of heavy drones.

Other proposed allocations include Rs300m to strengthen the Health Endowment Fund, Rs100m for the purchase of ambulances, Rs430m for urban development projects, Rs292m for local councils and municipal committees, and Rs138m for the Waste Management Company.

Mr Akhtar said the government expected an increase of Rs12.24bn in available resources during the new financial year. However, he stressed that Gilgit-Baltistan’s unique geographical conditions — including its vast mountainous terrain, scattered settlements, harsh climate and limited communication infrastructure — make development projects significantly more challenging and expensive than in other parts of the country.

He said the region’s existing financial resources were inadequate to address critical challenges in the power, health, road, bridge, water resources and climate change sectors.

The GB government, he said, had sought Rs258.95bn from the federal government for 2026-27, but had not received the required allocation.

Expressing hope for greater federal support, Mr Akhtar said the requested financial assistance was essential to resolve the long-standing issues faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the budget presentation, Speaker Imran Nadeem Shigri adjourned the assembly session until Tuesday, when members are scheduled to debate the budget proposals.

Earlier in the session, newly elected assembly members Mohammad Naseem, and Mohammad Dilpazeer also took oath.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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