From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Unearthing black money

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting here today [July 12] decided to ... set up special information cells at all levels in the Central Board of Revenue, the Federal Investigation Agency and other concerned departments in the countrywide drive to unearth black money. The meeting, chaired by Federal Finance Minister Rana Mohammad Hanif Khan, reviewed the measures adopted by the CBR and its field agencies... . … To be manned by competent staff, the special cells will supply all information and answer queries relating to the drive against black money... . The Finance Minister was apprised of the details of the information so far collected by the CBR, about the people known to be in possession of black money. …

He pointed out that black money in colossal amount was floating around and being spent on speculative pursuits causing ... distortions in the national economy. He said the decision to allow the owners of black money to bring it on their account books and invest in the avenues of their liking, after paying tax at a flat rate of 30 per cent was taken as a result of great deal of consideration and in response to a popular demand. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026