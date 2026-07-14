Welfare of miners

THE recent initiatives taken by the Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (SLCMC), aimed at improving the wellbeing of workers, are, indeed, praiseworthy. The establishment of a health unit equipped with qualified doctors, nursing staff and the provision of free medicines marks an important step towards addressing longstanding deficiencies in terms of workers’ healthcare.

Likewise, the installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) plant with a daily capacity of 6,000 gallons has helped provide access to safe drinking water, which remains a basic necessity in remote areas.

Equally significant is the formation of a dedicated emergency response team to address all mine-related accidents and emergencies. In addition, the donation of another RO plant with a capacity of 5,000 gallons per day to Civil Hospital Hyderabad reflects a positive commitment towards public welfare and community support.

However, improving conditions in Lakhra should not be the responsibility of one organisation alone. Every company operating in the mining sector must play its role in promoting workers’ safety, healthcare, environmental protection and community welfare through meaningful initiatives.

Sustainable industrial development cannot be achieved without prioritising only human dignity and basic social needs. If all companies come on board, Lakhra can gradually move away from the image of recurring tragedies, and become a shining example of responsible and humane industrial development.

Abdul Latif Junejo

Larkana

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026