E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Welfare of miners

From the Newspaper Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE recent initiatives taken by the Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (SLCMC), aimed at improving the wellbeing of workers, are, indeed, praiseworthy. The establishment of a health unit equipped with qualified doctors, nursing staff and the provision of free medicines marks an important step towards addressing longstanding deficiencies in terms of workers’ healthcare.

Likewise, the installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) plant with a daily capacity of 6,000 gallons has helped provide access to safe drinking water, which remains a basic necessity in remote areas.

Equally significant is the formation of a dedicated emergency response team to address all mine-related accidents and emergencies. In addition, the donation of another RO plant with a capacity of 5,000 gallons per day to Civil Hospital Hyderabad reflects a positive commitment towards public welfare and community support.

However, improving conditions in Lakhra should not be the responsibility of one organisation alone. Every company operating in the mining sector must play its role in promoting workers’ safety, healthcare, environmental protection and community welfare through meaningful initiatives.

Sustainable industrial development cannot be achieved without prioritising only human dignity and basic social needs. If all companies come on board, Lakhra can gradually move away from the image of recurring tragedies, and become a shining example of responsible and humane industrial development.

Abdul Latif Junejo
Larkana

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe