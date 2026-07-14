Muggers in uniform

WE have heard stories about people getting mugged on the streets, but I recently had a unique experience when I was mugged by a police official. As it happened, on my way back from Faisalabad to Karachi by train, I reached the Drigh Road Railway Station at about 9.20pm. While travelling towards my home in a rickshaw, a police official on a motorbike asked the driver to stop. The official, probably an assistant sub-inspector, having his service pistol and without a name strip, asked the driver to show his driver’s licence and vehicle documents. Then he asked me to get down from the rickshaw.

I was subjected to all sorts of questions and I was body-searched during the process. He then ordered me to empty my pockets, which I did. Other than my cellphone and a bunch of keys, I had Rs6,000 in cash. He literally snatched the cash from my hand. After counting it, he put the money back into my pocket. There was an abrupt change in his attitude at this point as he apologised for all the inconvenience and allowed us to resume our journey.

While heading home, I checked the cash in my pocket, and was shocked to know that Rs5,000 were missing. While counting the notes, the official had clearly used some trick which I could not notice.

A police official is supposed to protect the people from dacoits and robbers, but here was a robber wearing a police uniform.

Now, who is responsible for my financial loss? Will the police chief take cognizance of such criminal tactics empolyed by corrupt officials? Will he compensate my loss?

Hasan Afzaal

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026