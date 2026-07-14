E-Paper | July 14, 2026

FBI chief Kash Patel hosts Naqvi in Washington, hails 'critical partnership'

News Desk Published Updated
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday. —Photo courtesy @@FBIDirectorKash/X
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday. —Photo courtesy @@FBIDirectorKash/X
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Kash Patel, the director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), hosted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, describing ties between Pakistan and the US as “critical”.

Patel, in a post on X, said it was an “honour” to host Naqvi at the FBI headquarters and thanked Pakistan for its support in protecting US interests in the region.

“The FBI deeply appreciates their support as we protect US interests in the region,” he said.

He added that the two sides held “important discussions surrounding facilitating resources and specialised training to combat counterterrorism financing and cyber investigations, both at home and abroad.”

“Our partnership is critical and we look forward to more success ahead,” Patel said.

The interior minister had arrived in Washington last week after representing Pakistan at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Pol­ice Summit in New York. On the sidelines of the summit, he had met with several regional and international officials.

Naqvi had last met Patel in Washington in September 2025, describing the meeting as “excellent”.

“We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with,” Naqvi had said.

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