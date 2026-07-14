America destroys and China builds

THE world is witnessing two sharply different models of power. One is built on guns, wars, sanctions, blockades, occu-pations, assassinations, regime-change operations and destruction. The other is built on ports, roads, railways, power plants, industrial zones, trade corridors, reconstruction and development. The first model is represented most visibly by the United States and Israel. The second is increasingly being associated with China.

History is full of evidence that the American model of global power has often revolved around war. Some wars may have been unavoidable, especially when great powers were pulled into global conflicts, but many others were wars of choice. These wars did not merely kill soldiers; they destroyed homes, schools, universities, hospitals, bridges, factories, roads, water systems and entire economies.

They triggered mass migrations that created new social, cultural, religious and political tensions. Israel is merely a miniature version of the same model in the Middle East.

In contrast, China has stepped forward speaking quite a different language. For instance, Beijing has expressed sadness over the destruction in Iran and Lebanon, and indicated its willingness to participate in recovery and reconstruction phase. As such, even if the exact financial amount is not yet fully defined, the symbolism is powerful.

While others dropped bombs, China offered to rebuild. While others destroyed infrastructure, the Chinese kept their focus on reconstruction, livelihood restoration and development. This is not an isolated gesture. It fits China’s broader global strategy. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become one of the largest development and connectivity programmes in modern history.

In the year 2025 alone, BRI engagement reportedly reached $213.5 billion across hundreds of deals. The economic impact is immense. Trade between China and BRI partner countries has reached nearly $19.1 trillion over the decade. BRI partner countries now account for roughly half of China’s exports and more than half of its imports. Pakistan is one of the major examples, hosting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The results are visible. Pakistan, once crippled by energy shortages, added thousands of megawatts of electricity-generation capacity, while several projects have focused on infrastructure improve-ment and development, including the port in Gwadar.

This is how China projects power: by creating dependencies, yes, but also by creating assets. A road remains after the ceremony ends. A power plant keeps producing electricity. A port creates jobs. A railway connects markets. An industrial zone gives people work.

A reconstructed bridge restores life. Whether one supports or criticises Chinese policy, its method of influence is funda-mentally different from the mad method of bombs and blockades.

The lesson for the developing world is clear. A country may be destroyed by military might, but a nation cannot be won over by destruction. Fear can silence people temporarily, but respect is earned by helping them live, work, trade, travel and prosper.

The US-Israel nexus may win battles through advanced armies and firepower, but China is clearly winning influence through infrastructure, investment and reconstruction. In the end, history will not only remember who fired the missiles. It will also remember who rebuilt the bridges.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026