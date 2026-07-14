E-Paper | July 14, 2026

A NEGLECTED PROJECT

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A NEGLECTED PROJECT: A public library provides a healthy learning environment to young people. Sadly, Halani Town in Naushahro Feroze has been deprived of this basic educational facility for many years. A library building was constructed around 15 years ago, but it has never been made functional. The building has remained practically abandoned. Instead of serving readers, it has gradually fallen into neglect. Parts of the premises are even being used as a dumping site, and the structure continues to deteriorate with each passing year. The authorities concerned should review the status of this long-delayed project.

Name withheld on request
Naushahro Feroze

DEPRIVED SCHOOLS: Government schools in Turbat lack basic facilities, including adequate classroom furniture and clean drinking water. Students are forced to continue their education under extremely difficult conditions. The provision of essential facilities encourages children to attend school, which reduces the number of out-of-school students. When these basic requirements are missing, students’ academic progress is seriously affected. Moreover, even schools with comparatively better facilities often face a shortage of teachers. It is disheartening that the authorities continue to deprive young minds of their key right to study in a supportive learning environment.

Muzzamil Karim
Turbat

ADVISORY MESSAGE: Elon Musk recently criticised social media apps for affecting people’s mental health and making them depressed. He advised parents to limit their children’s screen time and social media use. It reminded me of the tobacco industry. When the civil society objected to the sale of cigarettes, citing severe health hazards to the public, it was decided that cigarettes could be sold, but only with a standardised precautionary message. By placing this advisory on the packs, the manufacturers absolved themselves of any legal responsibility for the health risks posed by smoking, shifting the burden entirely onto the consumers.

Hamid Rasheed Chaudhry
Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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