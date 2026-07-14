E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Four people killed in two road accidents

Ali Jan Mangi Published Updated
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DERA MURAD JAMALI: Four people were killed in two road accidents in Bakhtairabad and Bolan area on Monday.

According to police, the first accident took place at N-65 near the Charka check post when a speeding truck collided with another truck, killing three people on the spot.

Police reached the area and shifted bodies of the victims to Mach hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saleem Sheikh, Naveed Ahmed and Ahm­ed Ali, all close relatives.

Police said the cause of the incident was speeding. Bodies of the victims were handed over to family members.

In the second accident, a man travelling in a car was killed when his car collided with a Mazda on N-65 National Highway in Bolan area of Kachhi district.

According to police, the accident occurred near Dungra area, killing Muhammad Asad Jamal Gola and injuring another.

His body was taken to Civil Hospital and then handed over to his family.­

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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