OIC urged to translate women’s rights pledges into concrete action

• CM Maryam calls for providing all Muslim girls access to education, opportunities

• Senate chairman affirms Pakistan’s commitment to promoting inclusive frameworks

• Moot highlights plight of Palestinian, Afghan, Kashmiri women; calls for stronger cooperation among OIC member states for empowerment

• Law minister says govt introducing legal, institutional reforms to ensure women’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members to translate their commitments into action for women’s socioeconomic empowerment, and address the challenges faced by them across the Muslim world.

Addressing the 9th Ministerial Conference on Women, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif called for collective efforts across the Muslim world to ensure women have equal access to education, economic opportunities, healthcare and leadership, saying women’s empowerment was the key to sustainable development and stronger societies.

“If circumstances can empower one woman, opportunity can empower millions. Let us work togetherthrough the platform of OIC to ensure that every girl in the Muslim world has access to education. Every girl across the Muslim world has access to opportunity,” she said.

“Our commitment to women’s empowerment is deeply rooted in our faith and values. Islam honours women with dignity, rights and respect. In empowering women, we are not departing from our traditions; we are returning to them,” she said.

CM Maryam said the OIC represented the collective aspirations, shared values and common future of Muslim nations, emphasising that women must not merely benefit from development but actively shape it as leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

She said her own political journey had taught her that true empowerment was often shaped by challenging circumstances.

The Punjab CM also paid tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, saying these women had demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership while paving the way for future generations.

Separately, speaking as a chief guest, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani urged the OIC to move beyond declarations and translate commitments into concrete actions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, financial access and employment opportunities.

Mr Gilani underscored the importance of increasing women’s participation in public life and decision-making, noting that women were serving Pakistan with distinction as parliamentarians, judges, diplomats, civil servants, entrepreneurs, journalists and academics.

He called upon the OIC member states to establish measurable targets for expanding girls’ education, increasing women’s participation in leadership and the workforce, strengthening protection against gender-based violence, and ensuring robust accountability mechanisms to translate commitments into meaningful progress.

Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, after assuming the chairmanship of the conference, said empowering women was not only a social imperative but also an economic necessity, a governance priority, and a cornerstone of sustainable development.

He said Pakistan would work closely with the OIC General Secretariat, the Women’s Development Organisation (WDO), and member states to promote cooperation, exchange experiences, and transform shared aspirations into practical initiatives.

Pakistan’s Constitution guaranteed equality and dignity for women, while the government was taking measures to strengthen women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, access to justice, and safer workplaces through legal and institutional reforms, he added. The minister also called for greater support for women affected by conflicts, particularly in Palestine, Afghanistan, and India-held Kashmir.

Advancing women’s causes

Speaking on the occasion, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Ambassador Dr Tarig Ali Bakheet said the conference reflected the OIC’s continued commitment to advancing women’s causes and sustaining efforts towards women’s empowerment.

WDO Executive Director Sarah Al Shoura highlighted the organisation’s efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states and promote policies aimed at expanding women’s participation in education, economic development, and leadership.

President of the Women’s Consultative Council of the 8th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, Ambassador Naela Gabr, highlighted the progress made since the previous ministerial conference and stressed the importance of sustaining momentum through stronger cooperation among the member states.

She called for greater investment in women’s education, economic empowerment, and leadership, saying the advancement of women was essential for inclusive development and long-term prosperity across the Muslim world.

Egypt’s National Council for Women President Amal Ammar said women’s empowerment had become a strategic necessity for achieving sustainable development and stability. She said Egypt had made women’s empowerment a national priority through constitutional, legislative, and institutional reforms and the National Strategy for Egyptian Women 2030.

She highlighted Egypt’s flagship ‘Noura’ programme for girls, the ‘Noor’ programme for boys, the ‘Tahweesha’ initiative for women’s financial inclusion, and the Gender Equality Seal awarded to 31 companies promoting gender-responsive workplaces.

She said women had made notable gains in leadership, with nearly 3,968 women serving as judges and prosecutors, and increased representation in parliament and senior public offices.

She also highlighted the plight of Palestinian women, encouraged member states yet to join the Women’s Development Organisation to complete the accession process, and congratulated Pakistan on assuming the chairmanship of the conference.

Among those present at the opening session were the ministers, the lawmakers, and representatives of international bodies, diplomats, and delegates from the OIC member states. A documentary highlighting the contributions of women in various sectors was also screened during the opening session.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026