E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Power supply hit as pylons blown up in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
A view of pylons. —Photo courtesy @NGC_Pakofficial/X/File
A view of pylons. —Photo courtesy @NGC_Pakofficial/X/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: Unknown ar­m­ed men blew up two 220kV high-voltage transmission pylons and partia­lly damaged two others near the Uch Power Plant in Dera Murad Jamali on Mo­nday, disrupting electricity supply to Quetta, Sibi, and several other par­ts of Balochistan, police said.

According to police officials, the attack took place within the jurisdiction of the Notal Police Station, where militants planted explosive devices on six transmission towers carrying electricity from the Uch Power Plant to Quetta, Sibi, and other districts of the province.

The attackers managed to destroy two pylons and partially damage two others. However, the Bomb Disposal Squad successfully defused explosive devices planted on the remaining two pylons, preventing further destruction, police said.

A spokesman for the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) confirmed that two pylons had been destroyed while two others were partially damaged. Following the attack, power supply through the 220kV transmission line from the Uch Power Plant was suspended, affecting Quetta, Sibi, and several other areas.

Qesco engineers and technical staff reached the site to assess the damage and begin restoration work. “Repair work will start as soon as the area is declared secure by the security agencies,” Qesco officials said.

Police and Frontier Cor­ps personnel cordoned off the area shortly after recei­ving reports of the sabotage and launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the attack. Authorities said restoration work on the damaged transmission line would begin immediately after security clearance to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

The disruption has cau­s­ed power outages in Que­t­ta and several other cities of Balochistan. Qesco officials said the company was supplying electricity to affected areas through alternate arrangements where possible, but acknowledged a significant gap between electricity demand and available supply, resulting in prolonged load-shedding.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe