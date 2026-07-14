E-domicile, e-local certificate service launched in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched e-domicile and e-local certificate system, marking a major step towards digital governance and transparent public service delivery.

Shahid Rind, the aide of Chief Minister on Media and political affairs, announced the decision on Monday.

The Home Department of Balochistan, in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), issued a notification for implementation of the Integrated Domicile Management System.

Once fully operational, people across Balochistan will be able to apply for e-domicile and e-local certificates through any Nadra centre, deputy commissioner’s office, or the Pak-ID platform.

The new system will eliminate unnecessary delays, reduce the role of middlemen and curb issuance of fake certificates.

Mr Rind said the digital system will ensure accuracy, security, and easy access to citizens’ data, besides providing government departments and law-enforcement agencies with a verifiable, province-wide database.

This will strengthen administrative efficiency and enhance security mechanisms.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026