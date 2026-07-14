E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Balochistan CM Bugti responds to opposition demand for his ouster

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. — APP
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. — APP
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QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that even if sacrificing his own life could resolve the issues, he was ready to do so, but serving the people mattered more than anything else.

There was an organised conspiracy against Balochistan to blame the state for spreading mistrust and chaos after targeting innocent citizens, the chief minister said, asking the opposition to criticise his governance but avoid using the blood of martyrs for political gain.

The chief minister exp­re­ssed these views in an apparent response to the recent demand by opposition leader Mahm­ood Khan Achakzai to quit the provincial government.

CM Bugti declared that the government and the people, through their collective strength, would foil all such plots. He praised the daily sacrifices of Pakistan Army, FC, police, and other law enforcement agencies in the fight for peace.

He reiterated that his government’s top priorities were education, healthcare, employment, and sustainable development, while terrorists were attempting to mislead youth into a futile fight.

At a condolence reference marking the eighth death anniversary of Nawabzada Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, CM Bugti said the country was firmly on the path to progress and no amount of terrorism would divert the government from this course.

Addressing foreign backers, he said: “No matter how many Siraj Raisani are martyred, every household in this land will produce another defender of Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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