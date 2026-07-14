Five more terrorists killed in Shaban operation

QUETTA: Security forces killed five more terrorists on Monday during an ongoing large-scale operation in the Shaban area, bringing the total number of terrorists killed to 114 since the operation began on July 5.

The ongoing sweep was launched in retaliation for a deadly attack on a police post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat. During that assault, armed attackers kidnapped and killed 27 police officers.

Troops from the army, Frontier Corps, police and the Anti-Terrorism Force are participating in the joint operation.

While navigating the difficult mountainous terrain, forces seized a massive cache of arms and ammunition. Security officials said the recovered arsenal included advanced US weapons left behind in Afghanistan following the American military withdrawal.

The Shaban area has seen the heaviest fighting, accounting for 76 of the 114 total terrorists deaths, officials said.

Authorities said the military push shows no signs of slowing down and the operation will continue until the objectives in Shaban are achieved.

Separately, a statement shared on the interior ministry’s X account said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the army and Balochistan FC and police for killing five more terrorists.

“He commended the professional capabilities of the security forces in carrying out effective ground and aerial operations,” the statement added.

The statement quoted him as saying that “the fight will continue until the elimination of Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists”.

The government uses the term “Fitna al-Hindustan” to refer to India-sponsored groups in Balochistan that carry out terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

Naqvi said those seeking to undermine peace in Balochistan were being brought to justice. “Those responsible for shedding the blood of innocent people in Balochistan deserve no leniency,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026