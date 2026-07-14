Pakistan pushes ahead with peace efforts as Mideast tensions spiral

• CDF Munir to hold ‘important’ meetings with Turkish military, political leadership

• Iran says continuing talks with mediators

• PM Shehbaz urges intensifying efforts for stability

• Heads to Doha alongside Nawaz to condole emir’s passing

ISLAMABAD: In a continuation of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach for peace and de-escalation in the Middle East amid renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Turkiye on Monday for high-level talks, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the Muslim World League to play a more effective role in restoring stability across the wider region.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that Field Marshal Munir received a “warm welcome” upon his arrival in Turkiye. During his two-day official visit, the field marshal will hold “important” meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership.

Last month, General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan. The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. General Tokel had also met the naval and air chiefs during the visit.

PM visits Doha

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz returned home on Monday after paying a day-long visit to Doha to personally convey condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the leadership and people of Qatar on the passing away of former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

According to the PM Office, Mr Shehbaz was accompanied by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other officials.

The Pakistani delegation called on Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed heartfelt condolences. PM Shehbaz paid rich tribute to the late emir’s visionary leadership, statesmanship and enduring contributions to Qatar’s remarkable transformation as well as to regional peace, stability and development.

The prime minister recalled with deep appreciation, the late emir’s warmth, kindness and abiding affection for Pakistan, and his many memorable visits to the country over the years.

The Qatari emir thanked PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and the delegation for the special gesture of travelling to Doha to personally offer condolences, describing it as a reflection of the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Effective role for peace

PM Shehbaz on Monday urged the Muslim World League (MWL) to play its effective role for peace in the world, specially in Gaza and the Middle East.

The PM stated this during a meeting with MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at the Prime Minister House.

Accordijg to the PM Office, the MWL secretary general was accompanied by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malky.

The prime minister underscored the critical importance of the MWL’s advocacy on religious dialogue to deal with the issues confronting the Muslim world today, including the ongoing regional situation vis-à-vis Iran and the brotherly Gulf states, the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, and other challenges facing Muslim communities around the globe.

Mediators involved

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman in an effort to prevent any further escalation in its war with the United States.

“The role of the mediators is to continue their efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions,” he said, accusing the US of violating the agreement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the first to violate its commitments,” he told reporters in Tehran.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026