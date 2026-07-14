SC completes digitisation of all pending cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has successfully completed the digitisation of all pending case records by scanning them into searchable Optical Character Recognition (OCR) format, barcoding and digitally cataloguing a total of 44,995 case files for integration with its Case Information Management System (CIMS).

Significantly, the digitisation exercise was completed alongside the court’s regular judicial work. During this period, 11,999 of these digitised cases have already been decided, demonstrating the seamless integration of technology into the court’s day-to-day judicial operations.

An official handout issued on Monday stated that, through a series of interconnected reforms, the SC has transformed the way cases are managed, judicial services are delivered, and institutional processes are administered. The objective is to make justice more accessible, transparent, efficient, and responsive.

The handout further stated that the court achieved a major milestone in its ongoing programme of institutional modernisation by integrating technology across its judicial and administrative functions to build a comprehensive digital justice ecosystem.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026