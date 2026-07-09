'Mutual and singular decision' by leadership to end terrorism, PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the country’s civil and military leadership had taken a “mutual and singular decision” to end terrorism after multiple major terrorist incidents in Balochistan in recent days.

He made the remarks at a meeting in Quetta of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also present.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz declared, “One thing is decided: it is a mutual and singular decision of the civil and military leadership that we must end terrorism collectively.”

He said the civil and military leaders had gathered in Balochistan after “very serious incidents took place in the past four days”, resulting in the martyrdom of policemen, soldiers and civilians.

Noting that 54 terrorists were killed while responding to those attacks and in subsequent operations, he affirmed, “This war [against terrorism] will continue until the last fasaadi (vicious) terrorist in Pakistan is eliminated.”

Reiterating Pakistan’s accusations against India for backing terrorism, the prime minister said there was “no doubt that our eastern neighbour is fully involved in this fitna (evil) in all aspects”.

“They are providing money to these terrorists and their groups, as well as providing weapons. These terrorists in Afghanistan collectively conduct attacks in Balochistan and KP,” he said.

“Likewise, there are also some khariji hands, about which I do not want to say anything further here,” the prime minister said, echoing the military spokesman’s recent comments that India and “forces with India” had a hand behind the attacks.

PM Shehbaz said the Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK) had the “heinous objectives” of damaging the respect garnered by Pakistan globally, “whether they are the diplomatic successes or the four-day war of May last year”.

The government uses the term “Fitna al Khawarij” (FAK) to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates.

The prime minister said that the “enemy was unable to digest the respect” and therefore, it was finding ways to “create difficulties” for the country.

“I want to announce this decision today — on behalf of myself, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Balochistan government — that we will not step back from eliminating this fitna day and night and will eliminate it by utilising all resources, and Pakistan will become a cradle of progress and prosperity.”

The premier noted, “The brave soldiers and officers of the armed forces rendered sacrifices and sacrificed their blood, along with law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians.”

He affirmed that the “entire nation stands firmly” with the armed forces and LEAs, expressing hope that the sacrifices will ultimately result in the eradication of terrorism.

The prime minister concluded his remarks by praying for the elevated ranks of the martyred.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and heads of LEAs also attended the meeting, the government’s official X account said.

The prime minister arrived in Quetta earlier in the day for a brief visit to chair the meeting regarding the law and order situation.

Mandokhail, CM Bugti and senior civil and military officials welcomed PM Shehbaz upon his arrival, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah accompanied the premier on the visit.

PM Shehbaz’s visit came a day after the military revealed that at least 42 people — the majority of whom were security and law enforcement personnel — have lost their lives in terrorist attacks and subsequent operations in Balochistan since July 5.

PM Shehbaz’s visit came a day after the military revealed that four civilians, 27 policemen and 11 security personnel lost their lives in terrorist attacks and subsequent operations in Balochistan since July 5.

Meanwhile, 54 terrorists were killed during the same period in the province.

Addressing a press briefing in Rawalpindi, the military’s spokesperson said that there were “three major terrorist incidents” in recent days — an armed attack on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, an assault on a police post in Ziarat on July 6, and an ambush of an army convoy in Bela on Wednesday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned terrorists and their facilitators to expect no “rationality and proportionality” as security forces continue to hunt down the perpetrators of the attacks.

He also pointed the finger squarely at India and Afghanistan for being behind the attacks, saying that it was the handiwork of India and “those forces with India who cannot tolerate Pakistan’s respect, prosperity and stability”.