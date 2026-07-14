Ogra asked to publish Platts pricing data

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to publish daily Platts pricing data on its website to provide public access to the benchmark used for petroleum pricing.

The committee constituted by the prime minister met under Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik chair, to review the petroleum pricing mechanism.

The committee reviewed international best practices and prevailing market conditions as part of its assessment of Pakistan’s petroleum pricing framework.

The minister said the committee’s work had assumed greater significance in light of the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting uncertainty in global energy markets.

Citing a KPMG study, he said petrol prices in Pakistan remain lower than those in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Turkiye, while being broadly comparable to prices in India.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026