LPG stakeholders warn of nationwide shutdown amid ongoing price hike, supply crisis

LAHORE: Representatives of Pakistan’s liquefied natural gas (LPG) sector held Ogra and other regulatory institutions responsible for the ongoing price hike and supply crisis and warned of a nationwide shutdown if their demands were not addressed within three days.

They were speaking at a gathering in Lahore on Sunday at the ‘All Pakistan National LPG Stakeholders Conference’. The conference brought together LPG importers, marketing companies, distributors, transporters, plant owners and other stakeholders from across Pakistan to deliberate on issues they described as “policy-driven and human-made challenges” that are directly impacting energy affordability for millions of households.

Speaking to the media, the speakers said that the LPG has become a basic necessity for every household, and millions of families, commercial enterprises and industries now depend on it for cooking and heating. Despite its importance, they said the sector was being pushed to the brink by flawed regulations and inconsistent enforcement.

They accused the government officials for continuously misleading the government in price notifications.

Say LPG that should retail for Rs250 per kg being sold for more than Rs500 per kg

The conference debated five major agenda points and approved a unanimous charter of demands with the participants highlighting the growing risks faced by transporters, especially in Balochistan. They said driver and LPG deliveries were increasingly unsafe on national highways. The conference demanded that the government establish a coordinated security mechanism with law enforcement agencies to ensure uninterrupted and safe movement of LPG across the country.

Transporters’ representatives on this occasion told the gathering that LPG was being imported from as far as 3,300 kilometers in Iran, but Ogra had notified a freight rate of only Rs8,000, which applies to local transportation. They claimed drivers and vehicles were being subjected to undue harassment at multiple checkpoints. They also reported that due to the deteriorating law and order situation, LPG bowsers had come under attack in Balochistan, causing losses of up to Rs1.5 billion.

They noted that more than 450 companies were currently importing LPG and were being treated unfairly, while the Pera Force personnel lacked basic understanding of plant operations and were conducting raids that only served to intimidate businesses.

Stakeholders reviewed contradictions in Ogra’s pricing notifications and formula. The conference proposed that Ogra adopt a transparent pricing mechanism with prior consultation with industry representatives, and that it take into account both local and imported LPG costs, actual freight, and market consumption data before issuing any notification.

The participants protested that regulatory bodies were imposing restrictions without understanding ground realities of free trade. They complained of frequent inspections, raids and punitive actions that disrupt operations.

Several cases were discussed where LPG plants were sealed or fined heavily without due process. Stakeholders said such actions were causing financial losses, job cuts and supply disruptions. Small distributors expressed concern over what they called an unequal and non-transparent quota allocation system.

Speakers also expressed serious concern over the impact of insecurity on prices. They said that because of unrest in Balochistan, LPG that should retail at around Rs250 per kg was now being sold in parts of the market for more than Rs500 per kg. They urged the government to prioritise security so that affordable fuel could reach every household without middlemen exploiting the situation.

After detailed deliberations, the conference formed an industry coordination committee to draft the charter of demands and submit it to relevant ministries within the next few weeks. They also vowed to maintain continuous engagement with policymakers to protect both consumer interests and industry viability.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026