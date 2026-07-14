RDA takes possession of parking plaza after lease expiry

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) took over the main parking plaza at Fawara Chowk Raja Bazaar after the expiry of a three-year lease agreement, ending the contractor’s control of the facility despite his attempt to retain possession through litigation.

RDA officials, assisted by local police, assumed possession of the parking plaza and immediately began operating the facility through the authority’s own staff after the lease expired on July 10.

Director Estate Maleeha Iesar led the Estate Directorate in taking over the property on behalf of the RDA. Officials said the parking plaza had originally been leased through a public auction for a three-year term commencing on July 11, 2023.

The takeover came while a civil suit filed by the former contractor against the RDA remains pending before the court of Civil Judge Sofia Malik. During the latest hearing, the court adjourned proceedings on the contractor’s application seeking amendment to the plaint as well as arguments on the RDA’s application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, challenging the maintainability of the suit.

Representing the RDA, legal adviser Kashif Ali Malik informed the court that the lease had expired by efflux of time on July 10, 2026. He argued that the auction notice issued by the authority related only to the lease rights for the next contractual period and that the RDA was legally entitled to resume possession upon the expiry of the agreement.

According to RDA officials, the contractor had allegedly defaulted on more than Rs40 million payable to the authority, including accrued interest.

Confirming the development, a spokesman for the RDA said the authority had taken possession of the parking plaza after the contract expired and had started managing the facility through its own staff.

He said the parking plaza would now be auctioned afresh in accordance with the Punjab Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) laws, applicable rules and RDA regulations. Any further action regarding the dispute, he added, would be taken in compliance with orders passed by the competent court.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026