CDA directs early completion of development work in E-12, I-12, C-14

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday directed its relevant wing to contact owners of developed plots in three sectors for issuance of possession letters and take steps for early completion of remaining development work.

A meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf discussed development work in several sectors. Participants of the meeting said the chairman directed the wing concerned to expedite the process of issuing possession letters for developed plots in sectors E-12, C-14 and I-12.

The meeting decided that development work in partially or fully stalled sectors, including E-13, F-13, D-13, C-13, C-15 and C-16, would be taken up in the next meeting.

These sectors were acquired by the CDA in 2008 on a land-sharing basis, but except for partial work in C-15 and C-16, no development activities were carried out in the remaining sectors.

Authority to issue possession letters for developed plots, stalled sectors to be discussed in next meeting

The CDA has also not cleared compensation cases of land and house owners. Sources said all these issues would be discussed in the next meeting.

The meeting was informed that 2,200 plots were ready for possession in sector E-12, while over 5,000 plots were ready in sector I-12. The majority of plots in sector C-14 have already been developed and are ready for possession.

Sources said the chairman directed the engineering wing to complete the remaining finishing work in sectors C-14, I-12 and E-12 at the earliest. They said over 90 per cent of work in sectors I-12 and C-14 had already been completed, but almost half of the work in sector E-12 was still pending. They added that there was no sign of development work in one of the sub-sectors of E-12.

Sector E-12 was launched in 1989, when the CDA sold over 4,000 plots, but despite the passage of 37 years, development in the sector remains incomplete.

“The current management is paying special focus to sector development as significant progress has been made in three sectors (I-12, E-12 and C-14) in recent months. However, more steps are needed to start development work in the remaining sectors as CDA’s track record is poor in this regard,” a source said.

The source added that Islamabad’s growing population had made the city expensive due to a shortage of housing units. “Sector D-12 was the last sector developed by CDA in 2006-08. Since then, CDA’s progress is highly questionable,” he said, adding that on the other hand, the business of housing societies had flourished rapidly over the last two decades.

Meanwhile, sources said the CDA wanted to develop one of its stalled sectors through a public-private partnership.

“There is no official confirmation yet, but there are chances that CDA may go to develop D-13 through a public-private partnership. Things will become clearer in the coming weeks,” the source said.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026