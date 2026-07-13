8 more terrorists killed during ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan: state media

Security forces have killed another eight terrorists during the ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan, following which the total number of terrorists killed in the operation reached 79, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Monday, citing security sources.

Operation Shaban is being jointly carried out across the province by the army, Frontier Corps (FC) and Balochistan Police following the terrorist July 7 attack in the Mangi Dam area, in which 27 police personnel were martyred.

Security forces are targeting the terrorists through both aerial and ground operations, the Radio Pakistan report said.

It further quoted security sources as saying that a total of 117 terrorists had been killed during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations in Balochistan since July 5.

Separately, a statement shared on the interior ministry’s X account said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the army and Balochistan FC and police for killing five more terrorists.

“He commended the professional capabilities of the security forces in carrying out effective ground and aerial operations,” the statement added.

The statement quoted him as saying that “the fight will continue until the elimination of Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists”.

The government uses the term Fitna-al-Hindustan to refer to groups in Balochistan it accuses of being sponsored by India to execute terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

Naqvi said those seeking to undermine peace in Balochistan were being brought to justice and asserted that the entire nation stood firmly alongside the country’s security forces in the fight against terrorism.

“Those responsible for shedding the blood of innocent people in Balochistan deserve no leniency,” he said.

He added that the killing of 114 terrorists in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations so far “reflects the high level of preparedness, professionalism, and operational readiness of Pakistan’s security forces”.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country’s civil and military leadership had taken a “mutual and singular decision ” to end terrorism after multiple major terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan in Quetta, with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also present.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz said, “One thing is decided: it is a mutual and singular decision of the civil and military leadership that we must end terrorism collectively.”