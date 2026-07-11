23 more terrorists killed in ongoing operation in Balochistan, taking overall tally since July 5 to 102: state media

Citing security sources, state media reported on Saturday that 23 more terrorists had been killed in ongoing operations in Balochistan, taking the overall tally since July 5 to 102. 102

12 terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij were killed by security forces in the latest round of operations, state media reported, quoting security forces.

Security forces also killed two terrorists linked to Fitna al Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near the N-25 crossing in in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, while Fitna al Hindustan is a term designated by the state for terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan.

The security sources added that security personnel recovered weapons, hand grenades, a motorcycle, mobile phones, flags of a banned outfit and other equipment from the two men.

The kinetic actions in the province are being carried out under Operation Shaban, a high-intensity counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency campaign launched by Pakistan’s security forces following multiple high-casualty and high-profile terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

State-run Pakistan Television said on social media platform X earlier today that Operation Shaban was continuing across Balochistan as the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police intensified coordinated air and ground operations against terrorist hideouts.

“According to security sources, nine terrorists were killed in the latest action, taking the total eliminated under Operation Shaban to 52 and the overall tally since July 5, including intelligence-based operations, to 88,” it said.

“Security sources say the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” it added.

Security sources said on Friday that security forces, including the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police, had been conducting a joint operation in Quetta district’s Shaban area since July 5 against terrorists involved in the killing of 27 police personnel during an attack on a police post at Mangi dam pumping station .

The terrorists had martyred nine police personnel, including two station house officers, and taken away 18 other policemen at gunpoint. Later, they killed the abducted police personnel, whose bodies were found in the Zarghoon Gar mountainous area.

State-run Radio Pakistan had reported on Friday that 79 terrorists had been killed in Balochistan since July 5.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, paid tribute to the army, Balochistan FC and police for eliminating nine more terrorists in Operation Shaban.

Commending their “unwavering resolve and bravery”, Naqvi said the forces had thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs.

“The sacrifices and successes of the forces for the sake of peace in Balochistan are a golden chapter in history. Terrorists are a burden on the country and the nation,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister asserted that enemies of peace “will not find a place to hide anywhere”.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister’s aide on Information and Political Affairs Shahid Rind said that on the directions of CM Bugti, orders had been issued for giving Rs11.1m to the families of those martyred in the Mangi dam attack.

On the special instructions of the chief minister, he said, all administrative and financial procedures for the disbursement of the compensation were completed on a fast-track basis.

He further said the government of Balochistan “will support the families of the martyrs, ensure their welfare, and bear all educational expenses of the martyrs’ children”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the country’s civil and military leadership had taken a “mutual and singular decision” to end terrorism after multiple major terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

He made the remarks at a meeting in Quetta of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan , with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also present.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz declared, “One thing is decided: it is a mutual and singular decision of the civil and military leadership that we must end terrorism collectively.”

In the terrorist attacks and subsequent operations since July 5, at least 42 people — four civilians, 27 policemen and 11 security personnel — had lost their lives, according to the military’s spokesperson.