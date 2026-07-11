E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Over 35,500 get ‘A-1’ grade in matric exams

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: Over 35,500 candidates passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II Science Group exam with ‘A-1 grade’

According to the results announced by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday, as many as 141,688 candidates were successful in all papers and 29,655 candidates failed. The passing percentage of the exams added up to 80.87 per cent.

Some 35,529 candidates got the A1 grade, 51,022 got A grade, 34,910 got B grade, 17,153 got C grade, 3,060 got D grade and 14 got E grade.

Mohammad Azlan Syed of Falcon House Grammar School in North Karachi secured the first position with 94.55 per cent marks while Rija Kamran of Apex School in Model Colony got second position with 94pc marks. Meanwhile, Ayesha Adnan of Usman Public School Campus 1 in North Karachi secured third position with 93.91pc marks.

At a formal ceremony organised by the BSEK in the board’s conference hall, a cash award of Rs200,000 was presented to the first position holder, while the student who was second was given 150,000 and the one who was third received Rs100,000.

Merit certificates were also given away to the candidates of Science, General Group and special students, who secured outstanding positions.

While sharing the result details, the Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto said that this year 176,152 candidates registered for the Science Group examinations while 175,200 candidates appeared in the exams of whom 91,481 were male and 84, 671 happened to be female students.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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