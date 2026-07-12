Former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74; Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Monday

Qatar’s government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013. He was 74, according to a government website.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.

Qatari officials said funeral prayers would be held on Sunday evening along with several days of public mourning across the country, which would see government offices and public institutions closed and flags flown at half mast.

Pakistan would also observe a day of mourning on Monday.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.

Sheikh Hamad took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad.

He inherited a small, largely marginal emirate with nearly empty coffers and transformed it into a major player on the regional and international stage.

Within a few years, he laid the foundations for Qatar’s rapid development.

Although the country is only about one-third the size of Belgium, it possesses one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves.

Thanks to investments and international partnerships, the emirate became a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas.

It also rose to become one of the wealthiest countries on the planet in terms of GDP per capita. Qatar’s population under Sheikh Hamad’s rule numbered barely two million, the majority of them foreign nationals.

During his time in office, Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the former emir, with the international broadcaster becoming one of the most influential media outlets in the region.

The Qatar Investment Authority was established with the aim of investing billions of dollars, particularly abroad, in companies including German automaker Volkswagen, London’s luxury department store Harrods, and French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Sheikh Hamad was still emir when Qatar was awarded the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010, amid allegations of corruption and, later, criticism over the treatment of foreign workers.

Also under his reign, Qatar began paying hundreds of millions of dollars to the Gaza Strip, notably funding road projects along the coast. A hospital in Gaza City bears his name.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad surprised many by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a first in the recent history of the Arab world.

Pakistan announces day of mourning; PM to visit Qatar

Pakistan announced that a day of mourning will be observed on Monday on the passing away of the former Qatari emir.

The national flag would fly at half-mast across the country, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division that was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also travel to Qatar on a day-long official visit on Monday to offer condolences to the Qatari leadership over the death of the former emir.

Sources in the PMO said PM Shehbaz will meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials will accompany the prime minister.

It is expected that the premier will also discuss the fresh exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran that brought all peace efforts of the mediators — Pakistan and Qatar — back to square one.

Condolences

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz, President Asif Ali Zardari and DPM Dar extended condolences to the Al Thani family, the emir and the government and the people of Qatar on behalf of the Pakistani government and nation.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” PM Shehbaz posted on X, remembering the former emir as “a great leader and statesman whose wisdom, foresight and dedication to public service, transformed Qatar into a modern, prosperous and globally respected nation”.

“His enduring contributions to the welfare of his nation and its people, as well as to regional peace, development and international cooperation, will be remembered for generations to come. […] We will always cherish the his warmth, kindness and deep affection for Pakistan, as well as the fond memories of his many visits to our country,” he added.

Similarly, DPM Dar recalled that during his reign, Sheikh Hamad played a pivotal role in Qatar’s modern development and in strengthening the bonds of friendship with Pakistan.

“His visionary leadership and contributions to regional peace will be long remembered,” he said.

In his condolence message, President Zardari also paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad’s “visionary leadership and his valuable contributions to the progress and development of Qatar, as well as to regional peace and cooperation”.

Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states with a population of around 3m people, most of whom are foreign workers.

The country was a British protectorate for 55 years until 1971.

It has been ruled by a monarchy, the Al Thani family, since the mid-19th century.