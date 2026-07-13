And then there were four: Football’s elite close in on World Cup glory

Thirty-one days have flown by, but the opening day of the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada, now feels a lifetime away.

Over the past month, the world has witnessed 101 matches, and only three remain before the curtain falls on the 2026 tournament. The race for the trophy enters its decisive phase on Wednesday, with four heavyweights battling for the two places in Sunday’s final.

The road to the semi-finals has delivered everything a World Cup promises — expected triumphs, dramatic finishes, stunning upsets and no shortage of controversy.

Now, it comes down to two mouth-watering contests: an imperious France against a meticulously drilled Spain, and an adventurous England side taking on defending champions Argentina.

For the first time in World Cup history, the world’s top four-ranked teams have all reached the semi-finals. It is also only the third time that the last four consists entirely of former world champions.

On paper, France against Spain promises a tactical masterclass between two technically accomplished sides, while England versus Argentina has all the ingredients of an open, high-intensity encounter if both teams remain faithful to the attacking approaches that have brought them this far.

France vs Spain

France have looked every bit the tournament favourites. Didier Deschamps’ side have marched through the competition with ruthless efficiency, combining defensive solidity with one of the most prolific attacks at the World Cup. Unbeaten so far, Les Bleus are now chasing a third consecutive appearance in the final.

Interestingly, Deschamps had sought to temper expectations even before the tournament began.

“I have a lot of top-quality players, but for many of them this will be their first World Cup. I’m not going to say that France is stronger than everyone else, but Spain is the clear favourite,” he said.

The pitch entrance at Dallas Stadium two days before the France v Spain semi-final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Arlington, Texas, US, July 12, 2026. — Reuters

Captain Kylian Mbappe has once again been the driving force, scoring freely while closing in on several World Cup records. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele has been equally influential, while Michael Olise has added creativity and pace on the flanks. At the back, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde have formed a formidable defensive unit in front of goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with youngsters Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki providing depth from the bench.

Spain, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they remain one of international football’s most tactically refined sides. Luis de la Fuente’s men have blended their trademark possession-based football with defensive discipline and swift transitions, edging Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals after another composed display.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has supplied moments of brilliance, while Rodri continues to dictate proceedings in midfield. Mikel Oyarzabal has emerged as Spain’s leading scorer, with Pedri, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams providing creativity behind him. Marc Cucurella has impressed at left-back, while Unai Simon has remained a dependable presence in goal.

The Dallas Stadium ahead of the France v Spain semi-final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Arlington, Texas, US, July 12, 2026. — Reuters

De la Fuente expects another evenly balanced contest.

“We are both teams that would be considered a candidate for the final,” he said through a translator after Spain sealed their place in the last four.

“France has exceptional potential, and so do we. We have very high expectations for the next game. We are aware of the great potential the opponent in front of us has, but are also aware that the only team that has beaten them in the last two semi-finals they’ve played has been us.”

The semi-final is expected to develop into a high-quality tactical battle, pitting France’s pace, physicality and individual brilliance against Spain’s patient build-up and positional discipline. Fine margins could ultimately separate the two sides.

Although not among football’s oldest rivalries, meetings between France and Spain have steadily grown in significance over the past decade through Nations League and European Championship clashes, adding another layer of intrigue to Wednesday’s contest.

England vs Argentina

England have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Thomas Tuchel, combining attacking intent with resilience when required. Their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway highlighted both qualities, as the Three Lions once again found a way through despite periods of pressure.

Despite securing a place in the semi-finals, Tuchel insisted there was room for improvement.

“We found the way to get through to the last four, which is of course the most important thing,” he said.

“The analysing head of me still thinks we have to play better. It’s not a problem, but no disconnect for me and my team. Not 1 per cent. I’m full with my heart and fully in love with my players.”

Harry Kane has continued to lead by example, adding to his remarkable international scoring record, while Jude Bellingham has produced commanding performances in midfield and chipped in with crucial goals. Bukayo Saka has been a constant threat out wide, with Declan Rice and John Stones providing stability at either end of the pitch.

Football fans watch a live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between England and Norway, during a public viewing in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 12, 2026. — AFP

Defending champions Argentina have once again underlined why they remain among the world’s elite. Lionel Scaloni’s side have mixed defensive organisation with devastating counter-attacking football, overcoming Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Even at 39, Lionel Messi continues to shape matches with goals, assists and his unmatched vision. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez have shared the scoring burden, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez have provided balance and energy in midfield as Argentina continue to thrive around their veteran captain.

Forward Jose Lopez acknowledged the weight of history surrounding Argentina’s meeting with England but stressed his team’s focus remained firmly on the football.

Football fans watch a live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland, on July 12, 2026.. — AFP

“Obviously inside and outside the four lines of the pitch it’s a match that has a lot of history there, a lot of pain and a lot of things behind it,” Lopez said. “I think we are professionals and we’re going to play it like we play every game: until the last second, leaving our lives on the field.”

If both teams maintain the styles that have characterised their campaigns, the second semi-final promises an entertaining end-to-end affair. England’s direct attacking play will be tested by Argentina’s composure, resilience and ability to strike quickly in transition, setting the stage for another potentially unforgettable chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries.

The fixture carries decades of history, most famously Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and his stunning solo effort in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Meetings between the two nations have consistently produced drama, emotion and lasting memories, ensuring another high-stakes encounter awaits.

With the world’s four highest-ranked teams and four former champions making up the semi-final line-up, the 2026 World Cup has set the stage for a fitting climax to a tournament that has rarely lacked quality, drama or significance.