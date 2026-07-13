E-Paper | July 13, 2026

CDF Munir arrives in Turkiye on 2-day official visit: state media

News Desk Published Updated
Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, on March 4, 2026. — Screengrab X/@PTVNewsOfficial/File
Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, on March 4, 2026. — Screengrab X/@PTVNewsOfficial/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday arrived in Turkiye on a two-day official visit, state media reported.

Citing security sources, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that CDF Munir received a “warm welcome” upon his arrival in Turkiye.

During the visit, the CDF will hold “important” meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership, the security sources added.

State-run Pakistan TV and APP also reported CDF Munir’s arrival in Turkiye and his expected meetings with the Turkish military and political leadership.

Last month, General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Tokel had also met with the naval and air chiefs during the visit.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to Turkiye, focused on economic and trade cooperation.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pak Turk Ties
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe