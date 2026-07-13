CDF Munir arrives in Turkiye on 2-day official visit: state media

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday arrived in Turkiye on a two-day official visit, state media reported.

Citing security sources, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that CDF Munir received a “warm welcome” upon his arrival in Turkiye.

During the visit, the CDF will hold “important” meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership, the security sources added.

State-run Pakistan TV and APP also reported CDF Munir’s arrival in Turkiye and his expected meetings with the Turkish military and political leadership.

Last month, General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Tokel had also met with the naval and air chiefs during the visit.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to Turkiye, focused on economic and trade cooperation.