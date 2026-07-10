E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Rain predicted in country's upper regions over the weekend

News Desk Published Updated
Sinkholes appear on the Canal Road near Muslim Town, Lahore during the downpour in July 2023. —White Star/File
Sinkholes appear on the Canal Road near Muslim Town, Lahore during the downpour in July 2023. —White Star/File
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The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain, windstorm and thundershowers in the upper parts of the country over the weekend.

The department said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country, increasing in strength on Saturday (July 11) evening.

“Meanwhile, a westerly wave is also likely to approach the upper parts on Saturday,” it said.

Rain, windstorm and thundershower with isolated heavy rainfall have been predicted in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from Friday night (July 10) to Monday (July 13).

Similar weather conditions are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu on Saturday and Sunday (July 12).

Meanwhile, scattered rain, windstorm and thundershower with isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot and Okara on Saturday and Sunday.

These weather conditions are expected to begin on Saturday night going into Sunday with occasional gaps in the Noor Pur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

Rain, windstorms and thunderstorms have also been forecasted in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar starting from Saturday night to Monday.

Isolated rain and windstorms have been predicted in Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar districts on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, Sindh is forecasted to experience “mainly hot and very humid weather”, except Tharparkar, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Dadu and Jacobabad districts, which will likely experience isolated rain on Sunday and Monday.

The department advised the authorities concerned to remain vigilant. It said that windstorms and lightning could damage weak structures such as solar panels, electric poles and billboards.

Landslides could occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday, it warned. The met department added that water flow could increase in local streams of Kashmir, KP, GB and in the hill torrents of DG Khan on Saturday and Sunday.

Furthermore, heavy rain could cause localised urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad on Saturday and Sunday.

“Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period,” it said. The met department also advised farmers to manage crop activities in line with the weather conditions and to take care of their livestock.

“Prevailing hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period,” it added.

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