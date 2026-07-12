Police take steps for security of cricketers

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have made special security and traffic arrangements for the Pakistan Test cricket team’s pre-series training camp at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the team’s tour of the West Indies.

According to a police spokesperson, a comprehensive security plan has been implemented on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera.

District police and traffic police personnel are jointly executing the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the training sessions. Senior police officers are supervising the arrangements in the field to ensure a secure environment for players, team officials and support staff.

The spokesperson said security in and around the stadium had been further strengthened, with police mobiles from the relevant police stations, the Elite Force and the Dolphin Squad conducting continuous patrolling.

Special traffic deployments have also been made to monitor entry and exit routes and maintain the smooth flow of traffic around the venue.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026