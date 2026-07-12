PTI opposes petroleum price hike

• Calls for transparent fuel pricing formula

• Criticises security deployment in AJK, reiterates election boycott

• Demands medical examination of Imran Khan by his personal doctors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehre­ek-i-Insaf (PTI) has opposed the latest increase of up to Rs13.80 per litre in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, despite global oil prices remaining stable or declining.

PTI Secretary for Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said, “The regime’s pricing science is consistent: relief from falling global prices never reaches the public, but any minor increase abroad is passed on within 48 hours with added taxes.

“During Imran Khan’s tenure, petrol was kept at Rs150 per litre despite the worst global crude oil supercycle. Those who once demanded petrol at Rs70 per litre now justify prices crossing Rs300 to Rs400. This regime has perfected the art of shifting every burden onto the people while shielding its own failures.”

The party’s farmers wing called for the introduction of a transparent and rules-based petroleum pricing mechanism.

Referring to a recent incident in Hasilpur, the PTI claimed that a family, crushed by poverty and unable to pay rent or a Rs17,500 electricity bill, poisoned their two young children before taking their own lives. The party alleged that the children had been crying for milk that the family could not afford.

The PTI criticised the regime for allegedly attempting to suppress a peaceful movement in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by deploying Frontier Corps personnel and Rangers and imposing a month-long communication blackout.

“The demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee for affordable electricity and flour are legitimate. PTI warns that holding any election under siege would amount to a pre-arranged selection, not democracy. We demand the immediate lifting of restrictions. PTI stands with the people of Kashmir and will not participate in any election. PTI stands firmly by its decision to boycott elections in Kashmir,” the statement said.

Wheat crisis

The PTI alleged that, despite claims of a bumper wheat crop, the government had created yet another artificial wheat crisis — the third under its tenure — with a shortage of more than 3.5 million tonnes and plans to import two million tonnes of wheat.

“Reports confirm that 4.5 million tonnes of wheat have vanished from Punjab government warehouses. Flour now costs Rs130 to Rs150 per kilogram, compared to Rs65 to Rs70 during the PTI government. Farmers have been ruined by high input costs. PTI demands a judicial inquiry into the missing wheat and a forensic audit of import decisions,” the statement added.

The PTI also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and paid tribute to the martyred security personnel.

“Purely military approaches have failed for five decades. PTI’s six-point roadmap includes modern intelligence-driven operations, addressing public grievances, dialogue with constitutional nationalists, distinguishing between those who respect the Constitution and those who do not, equitable utilisation of resources for local development, and an inclusive political process involving all stakeholders,” the statement said.

Persecution of Imran

“Imran Khan has now spent 1,071 days in jail, including 250 days in solitary confinement, which is a clear violation of the UN Mandela Rules. Imran Khan’s vision has deteriorated due to alleged medical neglect. PTI demands his immediate transfer to a proper hospital for examination by his personal physicians, including Dr Faisal Sultan, in the presence of his family,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026