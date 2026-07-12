Rain brings respite from sweltering heat

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday morning, creating slushy mess in low-lying areas but providing respite to residents from the sweltering heat.

The rain continued for a few hours varying from light to heavy intensity. The Meteorological Department recorded 18mm of rain at Zero Point, 2mm at Golra, 16mm at Bokra, 53mm at Saidpur in Islamabad; 36mm at Gawalmandi, 35mm at Kattarian, 23mm at Shamsabad, 21mm at Kutchery and 19mm at Pirwadhai in Rawalpindi. It forecasted more rain and cool winds sweeping northern parts of the country, including the Potohar region, during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in the upper parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. Rain-windstorm/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad and northeast Balochistan.

“Rain-wind/thundershower may occur at isolated places in northeast Balochistan during evening/night. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country,” it said.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may cause landslides/flash flooding in streams/nullahs in vulnerable areas of upper KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir on Sunday.

Heavy rains may cause urban/flash flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad. Windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures (solar panels, electric poles, bill boards).

Meanwhile, rainwater accumulated on roads in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas as potholes have developed on Kashmir Road, Haider Road, Adamjee Road, Saidpur Road, Khyaban-i-Sir Syed, Sadiqabad, Ganjmandi, Ghazni Road Bagh Sardarn. The roads have been dug up for laying sewerage and water supply lines.

When contacted, Wasa Managing Director Azizullah Khan said the water level in Leh Nullah remained normal as five feet was recorded at Gawalmandi bridge and seven feet at New Kattarian bridge.

He said teams had been deployed in the low-lying areas to drain out the rainwater. Wasa has already divided Rawalpindi city into seven sectors and deployed machinery and staff as there were chances of heavy rains till July13, he added.

An emergency has also been imposed from July 1 to September 15, he said, adding that teams were monitoring the low-lying areas and in case of heavy rains the civic agency was fully alert.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026