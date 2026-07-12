Gilani for greater investment in youth

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday called for greater investment in youth and effective population management, describing Pakistan’s large youth population as a valuable asset for national progress.

In a message marking World Population Day, the Senate chairman emphasised that providing quality education, healthcare, skills development and employment opportunities to young people is critical to unlocking economic growth.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Realising the hopes and aspirations of young people,” he stressed that empowering youth is essential for Pakistan’s sustainable development and prosperity.

While highlighting the potential of the country’s youth bulge, the Senate chairman also warned of the growing strain that rapid population growth places on national infrastructure.

He said the country’s accelerating population growth continues to put pressure on public services, particularly education, healthcare, employment and water resources.

To address these challenges, he called for sustained investment in human capital, along with greater public awareness of family planning and maternal and child health services.

The Senate chairman reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting policies that promote population stabilisation, youth empowerment, gender equality and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He called for collective efforts by all stakeholders to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan’s younger generations.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026