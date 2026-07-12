Population growth biggest obstacle to achieving climate resilience: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Rapid population growth has emerged as one of Pakistan’s biggest obstacles to achieving environmental sustainability and climate resilience with the government calling for integrated action to address demographic pressures alongside climate adaptation and sustainable development.

The call came as Pakistan joined the international community in observing World Population Day on July 11 to raise awareness about critical population and development issues, including reproductive health, gender equality, poverty, human rights and sustainable development. The 2026 United Nations theme - “Realizing the hopes and aspirations of young people: today and for the future” - underscores the need to empower young people through improved access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities and informed reproductive choices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said the government was committed to promoting voluntary, rights-based family planning, women’s empowerment, reproductive healthcare and sustainable resource management as part of its broader agenda for climate resilience and sustainable development.

He said Pakistan’s population, estimated at around 259 million, was growing at approximately 2.55 per cent annually, making it world’s fifth most populous country. If current trends continued, the population is projected to exceed 300 million within the next five years and approach 400 million by 2050.

Pakistan recorded nearly 6.7 million births annually, while studies suggested that expanding access to voluntary family planning could reduce annual population growth by about 1.5 million people, easing pressure on public services and improving maternal and child health.

He said rapid population growth had become a major climate risk multiplier, as increasing demand for water, food, land and energy coincided with more frequent floods, droughts, heatwaves and glacier-related disasters.

“Every additional million people requires more water, food, energy, housing, schools, hospitals, transport infrastructure and employment opportunities. At a time when climate change is shrinking water availability and degrading ecosystems, unchecked population growth multiplies Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities and undermines sustainable development.”

He noted that Pakistan contributed less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions but remained among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, making efficient management of natural resources and population growth essential for long-term resilience.

Citing findings of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, he said rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate change were placing increasing strain on public finances, infrastructure, environmental resources and service delivery, making it more difficult to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to environment, water, sanitation, education, health and food security.

Pakistan’s total fertility rate of 3.6 children per woman remained the highest in South Asia. Nearly 40 per cent of children under five were stunted and 29pc were underweight. Around 11,000 women died annually from pregnancy-related causes, while about 140,000 infants died before reaching their first birthday each year. Health experts estimated that thousands of maternal and infant deaths could be prevented through improved access to reproductive healthcare and voluntary family planning.

According to Population Council estimates, Pakistan will require an additional 57,000 primary schools, 15.5 million houses and nearly 104 million new jobs by 2050 if current population trends continue.

Mr Shaikh said climate adaptation efforts alone would not be sufficient unless they were supported by investments in human capital.

“The present government recognises that climate resilience is not only about building flood protection infrastructure or planting forests. It also requires investing in voluntary family planning, girls’ education, women’s empowerment, reproductive healthcare, clean water, sanitation and sustainable urban planning. These measures strengthen communities while reducing long-term environmental pressures,” he said.

He said the government viewed population stabilisation, climate action and sustainable development as mutually reinforcing national priorities.

“Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building climate resilience requires integrated policies that combine environmental protection with improved access to education, healthcare, reproductive health services, clean water, sanitation and green infrastructure. Population stabilisation is not merely a demographic objective; it is a prerequisite for Pakistan’s environmental sustainability, climate resilience and inclusive economic development,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026