EU launches initiative to empower Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: With young people facing growing challenges ranging from unemployment and climate vulnerability to limited opportunities to participate in public decision-making, a new 1.2 million initiative, co-funded by the European Union, aims to equip the next generation with the skills, opportunities and leadership needed to drive inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Pakistan.

The Manzil (Youth Leadership Transforming Communities for Inclusive Economic Growth, Climate Action and Good Governance) project will directly support approximately 4,000 vulnerable young women and men and strengthen 40 youth-led organisations across Rawalpindi, Lahore, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar.

The initiative is designed to help young people move beyond being beneficiaries of development programmes to becoming entrepreneurs, climate champions, community leaders and active partners in local governance.

Financially supported by the European Union, the initiative is being implemented by Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) in partnership with the Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) and Shirakat Foundation.

Speaking at the launch, representatives highlighted that investing in youth is essential for Pakistan’s future prosperity and resilience.

Dr Sébastien Lorion, Acting Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, said: “The European Union proudly supports Manzil. When young people have a voice, opportunities and recognition, societies become more innovative, more resilient and more just. In Pakistan, this matters enormously. This is a country with extraordinary youth potential.”

Stephen Kent, Country Director of Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), said, “Manzil is built on the belief that young people are not simply beneficiaries of development; they are leaders, innovators and partners in creating lasting change. By strengthening their skills, organisations and connections with public institutions, we are investing in solutions that will continue to benefit communities well beyond the life of this project.”

The initiative adopts an integrated approach that combines entrepreneurship development, leadership and management training, climate resilience, organisational strengthening and youth-led community action.

It aims to facilitate stronger collaboration among young people, civil society organisations and relevant government institutions to improve dialogue, encourage inclusive decision-making and create an enabling environment for youth leadership.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026