E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Parents asked to remain vigilant against child exploitation

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RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Saturday urged parents to pay special attention to the safety, supervision and guidance of their children to protect them from exploitation and harassment.

Speaking at an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Lillah Police Station in Jhelum, the RPO raised awareness about the protection of children, prevention of harassment and the importance of promptly reporting such incidents to the police.

He Jhelum’s District Police Officer (DPO) Shafique Ahmed Chaudhry was also present on the occasion, besides, a large number of citizens who presented their complaints, suggestions and concerns.

The RPO personally heard the applications and directed the relevant officers to resolve the issues immediately in accordance with merit and the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Alpa stressed the need to further improve public service delivery, ensure courteous behaviour towards citizens and provide timely justice. He said the police were committed to serving the public and that prompt and transparent resolution of citizens’ grievances remained their top priority. He said the objective of holding open courts was to reach out to people directly, listen to their complaints.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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