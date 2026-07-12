E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Completion of Hassanabdal beautification work before Guru Nanak’s birthday ordered

A Correspondent Published Updated
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TAXILA: Deputy Commissioner Attock Mudassir Ahmed Shah has reviewed the progress on the Rs210 million beautification and infrastructure development project in Hassanabdal and directed the executing departments to complete the work before the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

Chairing a review meeting and later inspecting different project sites, the deputy commissioner said the Punjab government’s flagship initiative was aimed at transforming the historic city into an internationally recognised religious tourism destination while providing world-class facilities to thousands of Sikh pilgrims arriving from across the globe.

Assistant commissioner Hassanabdal Attiqullah Tareen, Assistant commissioner Attock Arif Qureshi and officials of the district council, revenue, building and roads department were also present.

The DC said Hassanabdal, home to the revered Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, represents Pakistan’s rich religious heritage and that every effort should be made to complete the project on schedule without compromising on the quality of work.

“The development work must be completed before the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary so that pilgrims from around the world can experience improved civic facilities and a welcoming environment,” Mr Shah directed, warning contractors and executing agencies against unnecessary delays.

Officials informed the deputy commissioner that the Rs210 million project includes extensive urban renewal and civic improvement measures designed to modernise the city while preserving its historical and religious identity.

The ongoing works include underground shifting of utility networks, including power and telecommunication lines, construction of aesthetically designed entrance gates at major points to the city, installation of modern tuff-tile roads and walkways, and façade improvement of commercial and residential buildings to create a uniform urban landscape.

The project also envisages development of a dedicated parking area for pilgrims and tourists to reduce traffic congestion, rehabilitation of the public square in front of Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib with landscaping and modern public amenities, and establishment of a food park to facilitate visitors.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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