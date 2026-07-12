E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Punctured pipeline leaves Kahana villagers without water

Hamid Asghar Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

JHELUM: Residents of Kahana village in Pind Dadan Khan tehsil, at the foot of Salt Range, are still forced to fetch drinking water from rain-filled ponds shared with wild animals, despite a water supply scheme approved five years ago.

Kahana village was supplied water from Dhan Niroomi, 16km away, but the pipeline was punctured by “influential farmhouse owners” nearby, cutting off supply to poorer households.

Constructed by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Rawalpindi/Jhelum, the scheme was left incomplete for want of an electricity connection, yet following a pause, the pending work resumed.

A 1,000-metre pipeline extension from Bagga village to Kahana village, however, remains incomplete.

Residents say they now collect water either from a punctured pipeline passing through a desert some 6km away, or from a pond in the jungle shared with wild animals.

Saqib, a schoolteacher in the village, said PHED had restored water supply only up to Bagga village and stopped there.

He said residents spend night hours fetching water from punctured pipes in the desert, waiting until dawn when the supply is briefly turned on, failing which they must rely on rainwater from ponds shared with animals. “Children risk their lives bathing in rain-fed nullahs since there is no water to bathe at home”, he added.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Hasnsin said 1,000-metre pipeline work was pending due to non-availability of funds from Lahore, adding that work would be completed as soon as funds were released.

Assistant Commissioner Pind Dadan Khan Ayesha Shafqat, responding after seeking input from PHED, said the department had submitted and administratively approved an estimate for installation of a new pipeline and was awaiting fund allocation from authorities in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Hamid Asghar is a regional correspondent for Dawn, bringing over two decades of journalistic experience to his coverage of social, political, and cultural events. He specialises in regional heritage and ancient archaeology, focusing on the preservation and documentation of historical sites.

Hamid Asghar

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

EVEN as threats and missiles continue to fly across the Gulf, the US and Iran are attempting to keep the negotiation...
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe