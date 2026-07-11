Book review: The FIFA Ultimate Football Quiz

Are you a true football fanatic? Do you know the history of the game so well that, ahead of the World Cup final, you will know the champions’ names by heart? If not, I may have a quick solution for you.

Max Wadsworth’s The FIFA Ultimate Football Quiz is the answer, since it’s the quiz book that covers the world’s most famous sport.

The FIFA Ultimate Quiz Book is the ultimate test of your football knowledge. It not only covers all the World Cups played up to its publication (from 1930 to 2018) but also the Women’s World Cup editions through 2019. The way it does all that is important because instead of making you read text about the event, it throws questions at you, ones that will make you want to know more and more about the game.

With more than 100 quizzes and 3,000 questions spanning a wide range of topics — from the FIFA World Cup to Major International Teams, Legendary Players, and The Great Clubs — this book covers every aspect of the beautiful game. Not only is your knowledge tested, but your lack of it is also made abundantly clear.

Don’t worry if you didn’t know how many countries participated in the inaugural 1930 World Cup, who became the youngest goal scorer in a World Cup final and when, or which nation used all 23 of its members in one edition; this book has it all covered. You can use it to study the game’s history or as a quiz session with friends and family, depending on your mood.

The book’s best feature is that it doesn’t limit itself to the World Cup; it goes beyond it. Whoever made that decision was a genius, because it makes this book one to keep in your library to revisit ahead of the Olympics, the Euros, or even the Copa America and the African Cup of Nations. If you are more into club football, it also covers most of the famous clubs individually.

In short, The FIFA Ultimate Quiz Book is one of those books that both entertain and educate you about football. Reading it during or ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be ideal because the football fever is on the rise, and you will be able to put your newfound knowledge to good use during the final phase of the tournament.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026