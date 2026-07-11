E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Website review: Nature’s quiet patterns

Asif Ali Published Updated
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These days, I am really looking forward to the change in weather; do you know why? Because the monsoon season has started and it has begun raining in many parts of our country.

Curious to explore how this weather phenomenon works, I started looking at various weather websites. I landed on www.earth.nullschool.net — an interactive, browser-based visualisation of global weather and environmental data.

The homepage shows a spinning globe covered in swirling lines, and those lines represent wind moving in real time. The menu is in the corner, and once you open it, you get a bunch of choices. You can switch between looking at wind, ocean currents, waves, air pollution and even space weather like auroras.

There’s also a height option, so you can check what’s happening at ground level or way up high in the sky. You can select a date too, so instead of just today, you can rewind and look at old weather from past years.

The website has weather data, the same kind meteorologists use, just turned into colourful visuals of swirls, spirals and streams that anyone can easily understand, like seeing a hurricane spinning or turning something invisible, like wind and air, into something you can actually watch move across the screen.

The site needs no sign-up, no login and no payment. You open the page, and the globe is already spinning and animating on its own. No doubt it’s calming, too, watching the little wind lines drift across the screen. It also teaches geography without you trying to, since you’re spinning a globe and noticing continents and oceans while you’re at it. Now for the cons. The site is not really built for kids, so the words and labels use proper weather terms like ‘hectopascals’ or ‘convective’ energy, which a younger kid won’t understand. So in that case, you will need an adult’s assistance.

Overall, it’s a mesmerising site, perfect for curious kids who like space, maps, planets and also want to learn weather patterns, how storms form, how wind moves and how everything on this planet, from oceans to air, is always shifting and connected.

Visit: earth.nullschool.net

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026

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