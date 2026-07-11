E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Stocks recover 982 points on value-buying

Muhammad Kashif Published Updated
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KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday resisted further decline as value-hunting helped the market reverse a three-session losing streak amid growing geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the fallout on the global economy from an oil supply disruption fuelling inflationary pressure in countries reliant on supplies from the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said investor sentiment improved amid relatively stable geopolitical conditions, expectations of renewed negotiations between US and Iranian officials over the weekend, and a decline in international oil prices, all of which underpinned buying interest across the market.

He said positivity returned to the PSX, with the KSE-100 index gaining 982 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 182,242.

On the corporate front, SELECT Technologies informed the PSX that its shares will commence trading on the exchange from Monday, marking another addition to the exchange’s listed universe.

On the index contribution front, Meezan Bank, United Bank, Habib Bank, MCB Bank, and Askari Bank collectively added 574 points to the benchmark. By contrast, Sazgar Engineering, Services Industries, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline, and Mehmood Textile Mills collectively erased 94 points amid selective selling pressure.

Despite a recovery rally, investor participation weakened due to the weekend session. The trading volume fell 3.39pc to 948.7 million shares, and total turnover fell 8.23pc to Rs38.3 billion. Cenergyco PK led the volume chart with 151.7 million shares.

Topline Securities Ltd said the market rebounded as oil prices eased, following indications that the US and Iran are continuing diplomatic talks despite recent confrontations, thereby improving investor sentiment and easing concerns about prolonged geopolitical tensions.

Analysts anticipate that geopolitical developments and the outcomes of upcoming US-Iran negotiations will continue to influence market direction, while the ongoing corporate earnings season could present investment opportunities for individual stocks.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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