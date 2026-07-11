Cook-it-yourself: Mango loaf

With summer come mangoes, and with mangoes comes this super moist and easy-to-make mango loaf!

As you know, when it’s mango season, all our desserts are mango-flavoured, so here’s my take on the tea-time classic pound cake, but with a delicious mango twist.

With just a few simple ingredients and a bit of quick mixing, you can enjoy this delightful treat too!

Ingredients:

For the loaf:

• 240g flour

• 35g cornflour

• 1½ teaspoons baking powder

• A pinch of salt

• 170g unsalted butter, softened

• 60ml oil

• 225g sugar

• 4 eggs

• 240g smooth mango purée

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the glaze:

• 80g powdered sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon milk

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a loaf tin with butter and line it with parchment paper.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the flour, cornflour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the mango purée, oil and vanilla extract, and mix until fully combined.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Remove the loaf from the oven and allow it to cool completely.

In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, lemon juice and milk until smooth.

Drizzle the glaze over the cooled loaf and enjoy!

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026